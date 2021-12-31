Gilbert Arenas Threatens to ‘Expose’ Kwame Brown with Mystery Video

*Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown continue to trade jabs on social media, with Arenas now threatening to release a 54-minute video exposing Brown.

The former NBA player posted a lengthy IG message in which he rips his former teammate both as a player and as a man.

The contents of the video remain a mystery but Arenas claims it’s worthy of public viewing amid him and Brown’s latest argument over who is an “alpha male.”

“@kwan_low I have 54 minutes of who u were as a wizard 😂😂😂 nothing but truth supported by facts and articles 🤷🏾‍♂️so let’s not do this anymore OKAY?” Arenas began his post.

Arenas and Brown played together for one season in Washington, with Arenas claiming Brown was “booed in every city.”

Check out his full IG post below.

“Them fans nicknamed u ‘boo boo brown’ becuz u played like some shit and u want SMOKE with me? 😂😂 not 1 minute of this video is about u off the court 💯 just yo hoe as tendencies on the court,” Arenas added.

“Kwame a alpha male is a mindset not physical attributes,” Arenas wrote. “A alpha wouldn’t be on the internet complaining how everyone treated him and blaming people for why his career didn’t go the way it should have. A alpha male isn’t a victim they create victims.”

Below is Arenas’ full Instagram rant against Brown:

