Motown Records Names Courtney Lowery Executive Vice President of Media Strategy and Lifestyle

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Courtney Lowery
*Motown Records has appointed Courtney Lowery as Executive Vice President of Media Strategy and Lifestyle. In this new role, Mr. Lowery will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and it’s diverse roster of artists. Additionally, he will play an integral role in a wide range of the label’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. Mr. Lowery is based in Los Angeles and will report to Motown’s Chairwoman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam.

In making this announcement, Ms. Habtemariam said, “Courtney has not only distinguished himself as an effective media strategist but has become an integral part of culture through his work with some of today’s biggest artists and platforms. I’m excited to welcome Courtney to our senior leadership team as we continue to redefine and reshape what Motown Records is today.”

Mr. Lowery said, “Motown is one of the most iconic record labels in music history. Under Ethiopia’s leadership, Motown once again has become one of the most culturally important music companies in the world and continues to elevate music and artistry. I look forward to working with Ethiopia, the dynamic executive team, the artists, and creatives within the Motown family. I’m humbled and excited to contribute to what she and the team have built and play a part in breaking the next generation of global superstars.”

In 2020, Mr. Lowery launched his own firm where he engineered strategic campaigns for clients such as DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers, and VERZUZ. The latter took over music and culture throughout the year as it developed into a global phenomenon that continues to celebrate some of the greatest artists of our time, highlighting their careers and generating powerful surges in sales and streams.

Prior, he spent eight years at Epic Records where he cultivated unprecedented media campaigns for superstars such as Travis Scott, Future, Ciara, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, French Montana and many more. He has also held publicity positions at eOne Entertainment, W & W Public Relations, and United States Olympics.

Along the way, he garnered the 2017 Culture Creators Award. BET cited him as one of “29 People You Should Know,” and G-Shock profiled him in its “Respect Series.” He has been featured in Billboard and XXL and sought after for panels at ComplexCon and REVOLT.

The New Jersey native is a graduate of Hampton University.

About Motown Records

Motown Records defines, leads and drives global entertainment and culture every day. It is home to the most culturally impactful artists and partners in the world including Asiahn, City Girls, Erykah Badu, Kem, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Migos, Ne-Yo, The Hxliday, Tiana Major9 and Vince Staples along with Quality Control Music, Blacksmith Records and Since the 80’s.

Motown is a beacon of transformative, inter-generational success guided by forward-thinking leaders who have introduced the world to some of the most iconic songs and artists in history. From supporting the dreams of Black artists to inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs whose focus and dedication to great artists, great songs, artist development, hard-work, shattering barriers and limitless dreams are always at the heart of all that they do – Motown will always be the place where Black dreamers are supported and protected, dreams are achieved, and the sound of youth culture is cultivated around the globe.

Source: Annie Imamura | [email protected]

