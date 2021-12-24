Apollo Nida Seeks End of Federal Probation Following Miami Arrest

*Apollo Nida, ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, has filed a petition to terminate his criminal probation after he was arrested earlier this year in Miami.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nida was arrested on May 30, 2021, for a local ordinance violation after trying to enter his hotel. He was charged with resisting an officer, and resisting arrest without violence. Nida’s attorney is requesting his client’s probation be dropped as he has effectively “reintegrated into society” since his release from prison in 2019.

While he was incarcerated, Nida filed for divorce from Parks after 5 years of marriage. They share two boys. Phaedra and Apollo were married in 2009 but called it quits in 2014, the same year he was sentenced to an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014. His sentence was reduced by one year in 2019. He checked out of prison on May 27, 2019, and was arrested for allegedly violating his parole just days after his release.

Following his release from prison, Nida moved to Philadelphia where he lived with his finance. He decided to move to Atlanta in October 2020 to be closer to his children with Parks but claims his probation officer failed to make contact with him for months after the move, per the report.

Here’s more from Radar:

Nida finally reached out to the P.O. who claimed the file had been “overlooked.” In the motion, Nida says he has had 5 different P.O. in charge of his case. Nida says he recently had an issue when he took a pre-approved trip to Miami in May for a business opportunity. Nida claims his P.O. verbally agreed but never filled out the paperwork.

Court records obtained by Radar show Nida was arrested for resisting an officer/arrest without violence. He was released on $1k bond. Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was the one who picked him up. The charges were eventually dropped on August 5. Nida was ordered to remain on GPS monitor with strict curfews that “affected his livelihood and family.”

He claims the P.O. then decided he could no longer travel and put him on a strict curfew. The move has affected his ability to earn money and support his children, so Nida is demanding his probation be terminated.

A judge has yet to make a decision on the matter.