Will Packer Says ‘Not Another Dime’ to FAMU – Launches Independent Alumni Fund | WATCH

The Hollywood producer challenges FAMU's leadership and fundraising structure while urging alumni to support students and faculty through the Rattler Freedom Fund.

Will Packer – GMA screenshot

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*He said what he said. Hollywood producer Will Packer has a message for his beloved Florida A&M University: Not another dime. At least, not directly.

The outspoken FAMU alumnus says he’s withholding direct donations to the historically Black university until he sees changes in its leadership and financial accountability.

In a fiery November 11 video posted on X, Packer promoted the Rattler Freedom Fund, an independent alumni-led fundraising initiative.

His frustration centers on the appointment of FAMU President Marva B. Johnson, the university’s board of trustees and what he describes as political interference in the school’s affairs.

But don’t mistake his declaration for a breakup with FAMU. Packer says he intends to give more than ever—just not directly through the university.

🗣️ NOT ANOTHER DIME!!! HBCUs everywhere take note! We’re taking our school back! Get tickets today! Become a supporter! @rattlerfreedom #FAMU https://t.co/BgDJUMAsmL https://t.co/Bp9TngwL89 — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) November 11, 2026

Will Packer Says FAMU Leadership Crossed the Line

Packer said his breaking point came after thousands of alumni and supporters opposed Johnson’s appointment, only to see trustees approve it anyway.

He singled out eight politically appointed trustees, whom critics nicknamed the “Hateful Eight,” accusing them of disregarding alumni concerns.

The producer also criticized Johnson’s presidential compensation package and alleged that a trustee threatened to decertify the FAMU Foundation if it refused to help pay for the contract.

“That was my breaking point,” he declared.

The controversy is documented in a 2025 lawsuit filed by FAMU constituents, which alleged that Trustee Nicole Washington raised the possibility of decertifying the foundation.

Johnson’s five-year contract included a $650,000 starting salary, along with additional compensation provisions, according to WCTV’s reporting.

The allegations concerning the foundation should not be confused with a finding that it improperly funded Johnson’s compensation.

Rattler Freedom Fund Launches November 20

The Rattler Freedom Fund is scheduled to hold its launch event Friday, November 20, in Orlando, Florida.

Packer describes the initiative as independent and nonpartisan, designed to support FAMU students and faculty without political strings.

He is encouraging alumni to make recurring contributions rather than relying on occasional donations.

In an earlier interview published by HBCU News, Packer said he envisioned extending the independent fundraising model to other historically Black colleges and universities.

The fund’s detailed governance, financial oversight and distribution procedures have not yet been independently verified.

FAMU Rankings and Donations Fuel Debate

Packer also questioned the university’s national standing and fundraising performance.

He claimed FAMU had lost its longtime No. 1 public HBCU ranking and that total giving had declined more than 35% compared with the final year of former President Larry Robinson’s administration.

The fundraising comparison has not been independently verified using matching reporting periods.

Meanwhile, FAMU’s leadership presents a different picture of the university’s progress.

The university’s official presidential biography emphasizes Johnson’s plans to expand research, federal partnerships and student opportunities.

And Florida Politics reported that trustees approved an $86,000 performance bonus for Johnson following her first-year evaluation, while student and faculty representatives acknowledged progress under her leadership.

Packer insists his campaign isn’t about abandoning the university.

Instead, he wants alumni to have greater influence over how their contributions support FAMU’s future.

“Freedom isn’t free; it’s funded,” he concluded.

Will Packer – screenshot

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