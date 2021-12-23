Utah Jazz Dancer Gets Surprise Marriage Proposal Mid-Routine (Watch)

*Imagine being a dancer in an ensemble situation, believing you’ve got the routine memorized, only to find out in front of thousands of onlookers that you don’t. All of the dancers around you are in sync, and you are baffled. Horrified, wondering when the choreography changed and why no one bothered to tell you.

This happened to Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush, who began looking around at the other dancers and half-heartedly trying to follow them to save face, all while believing she would be fired once the routine was over.

But there would be a happy ending for Bush. As the music abruptly switched to “Marry You” by Bruno Mars,- and she began dancing along in confusion and horror with a painted on smile – her boyfriend, Brandon, entered the court and got down on one knee.

Watch below:

Along with Brandon, the surprise marriage proposal was coordinated by Jazz dance team director Ashley Kelson, senior director of entertainment Payden Adams and Bush’s fellow dancers.