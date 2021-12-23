Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Holiday Photo Featuring Daughter Lilibet Diana

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new holiday card on Thursday featuring the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski snapped the family photo at Harry and Meghan’s home in Barbara, California. The adorable image also features the royal couple’s 2-year-old Archie Harrison.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

“To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour,” writes photographer @alexilubo. pic.twitter.com/Pot3Mq71ez — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2021

The card was first shared with the veteran-led organization Team Rubicon.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. “They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022.”

The statement continues, “In addition to focusing on Afghan resettlement, we are also making contributions to organizations supporting families through paid leave, something The Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes must be urgently addressed in the United States.”

In September, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the cover of TIME100. The pair thanked Time via their Archewell website.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People,” the couple wrote in a statement.

“Since becoming the Director-General of the World Trade Organization in March, Okonjo-Iweala has astutely been hailed for the groundbreaking nature of her appointment to the role; the first woman and the first African to assume the position. What further sets her apart, and makes her leadership all the more trailblazing, is her ability to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis with significant implications for both health and economic security,” the statement continued.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and stepped down from their royal duties two years later.