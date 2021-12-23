Thursday, December 23, 2021
JAY-Z Compares Beyoncé to Michael Jackson, Black Twitter Reacts

By Ny MaGee
0

Beyonce and Michael Jackson
Beyonce presents the humanitarian award to Michael Jackson at the 2003 Radio Music Awards (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

*JAY-Z sparked debate on social media when he compared his superstar wife Beyoncé to the late-great Michael Jackson

As reported by Revolt, JAY-Z made the comments during his Tuesday (Dec. 21) Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and music executive Rob Markman.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this, but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” he said. “She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at 9 [years old]. And [the kids] are the same.”

“Find me a concert that’s as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella,” JAY continued. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Mama Tina’ Taps Beyonce, Grandkids for Theme Song to Her New Facebook Watch Series

Michael Jackson & Destiny’s Child with Solange (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Several music fans took to Twitter to fire back at JAY’s remarks, with many disagreeing with his comparison. 

“Respectfully Michael Jackson never needed anything like Coachella throughout his lifetime,” one person tweeted. “Michael Jackson has had double the audience of anything Beyoncé ever had. M.J. had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers… No offense but M.J. is unmatched.”

“To think that nobody can ever be a better artist than Michael Jackson is down right delusional. Beyoncé surpassed him years ago,” a fan wrote. “And if Beyoncé were a male, she would have been given that ‘GOAT’ title a long time ago.”

Check out additional reactions below, and let us know in the comments if you agree with JAY-Z’s comparison.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

