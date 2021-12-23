JAY-Z Compares Beyoncé to Michael Jackson, Black Twitter Reacts

*JAY-Z sparked debate on social media when he compared his superstar wife Beyoncé to the late-great Michael Jackson.

As reported by Revolt, JAY-Z made the comments during his Tuesday (Dec. 21) Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and music executive Rob Markman.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this, but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” he said. “She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at 9 [years old]. And [the kids] are the same.”

“Find me a concert that’s as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella,” JAY continued. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

Several music fans took to Twitter to fire back at JAY’s remarks, with many disagreeing with his comparison.

“Respectfully Michael Jackson never needed anything like Coachella throughout his lifetime,” one person tweeted. “Michael Jackson has had double the audience of anything Beyoncé ever had. M.J. had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers… No offense but M.J. is unmatched.”

“To think that nobody can ever be a better artist than Michael Jackson is down right delusional. Beyoncé surpassed him years ago,” a fan wrote. “And if Beyoncé were a male, she would have been given that ‘GOAT’ title a long time ago.”

Check out additional reactions below, and let us know in the comments if you agree with JAY-Z’s comparison.

Arguing about Beyonce and Michael Jackson is just something I feel like we should never do. Just like when people get to comparing Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Some topics are just off limits because it never ends well lol — The Last 🔝 (@LikeMike_911) December 22, 2021

Beyoncé is an extremely impressive entertainer -! But she ain’t touching Michael Jackson as black or white man and that’s on period! Jay talking about Michael Jackson didn’t have no Coachella, he’s right. Because every concert Michael Jackson ever did was a Coachella! pic.twitter.com/fJ70drwDwi — Danyé’s Unsolicited Opinion Podcast🇨🇻🇺🇸 (@TruthDanye) December 22, 2021

And tho we respect Beyoncé. It will ALWAYS forever remain MICHAEL damn JACKSON. ☺️. Don’t worry. She knows this too. — lisabee (@iamlisabeeee) December 22, 2021

Jay Z saying Beyoncé bigger than Michael Jackson is the exact type shit a man gotta say about his wife when she caught him in some bullshit before lol I respect it — TP (@OGxTP) December 22, 2021