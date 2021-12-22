Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Marvel Drops First Teaser for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Marvel has released the first official teaser for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme.

As far as the plot, HypeBae writes: “the forthcoming MCU installment follows Stephen Strange as he falls into a parallel universe. In his quest to save the multiverse, he seeks out the help of former Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who recently escaped the alternate realities of WandaVision. After trapping the unwitting residents of Westview, New Jersey as a means to grief the traumatic death of Vision, the Scarlet Witch is on a mission for penance.”

The film is the follow-up to the first “Doctor Strange” film in 2016. The cast includes Rachel McAdams reprising her role as Strange’s love interest Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor returning as Mordo, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Directed by Sam Raimi “Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is expected to hit theaters in May 2022. Watch the first official teaser above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

