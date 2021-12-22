Cedric The Entertainer Reacts to Dave Chappelle’s Cancel Culture Controversy [WATCH]

*Cedrick The Entertainer is speaking out about the cancel culture movement coming for Dave Chappelle in response to his controversial Netflix comedy specials “The Closer.”

Chappelle took aim at the transgender community in his latest special, which triggered strong reactions on Twitter.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact,” Chappelle said in “The Closer.”

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p—ies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p—y, but it’s Beyond P—y or Impossible P—y. It tastes like p—y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood,” he said. “That’s beet juice.”

READ MORE: Who’s Says Dave Chappelle’s Cancelled? – He Picked Up Grammy Despite Netflix Backlash

Another moment during the set, Chapelle addresses DaBaby’s homophobic comments.

“Now, you know I go hard in the paint, but even I saw that sh*t and was like, ‘Goddamn, DaBaby,’” Chappelle said. “He pushed the button, didn’t he? He pushed the button, punched the [LGBTQ] community right in the AIDS. Can’t do that, can’t do that. But I do believe—and I’ll make this point later—that the kid made a very egregious mistake. I will acknowledge that. But, you know, a lot of the [LGBTQ] community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy.”

Chappelle then noted that when fans learned the rapper killed a man in Walmart the crime didn’t garner the same reaction as his recent homophobic comments.

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” Dave said.

Chappelle has been catching heat from the LGBTQ community for the remarks made in his newest comedy special.

Cedric The Entertainer has now shared his thoughts on Chappelle potentially being canceled while appearing on The Domenick Nati Show.

“Once you feel you’re uncancelable or if you think that’s what you’re fighting for, that’s the wrong approach to take to saying something that you really want to say,” Cedric The Entertainer stated in an interview with Domenick Nati.

The Neighborhood star continued, “Not in the sense that ‘can’t nobody cancel me so I’m gonna say what I want to say.’ You can find out people will cancel your ass.”

WHen Nati suggested Chappelle may cancel himself, Cedric responded, “That’s my point. He will end up canceling himself if he feels like nobody can cancel him. That’s what happens. You end up getting in people’s heads in a way where they turn you off.”

He added, “It ain’t even so much about everybody else turning you off. It’s people just decide if you think you’re bigger and better than everybody and you literally start believing that, then people start to go like, ‘You know what? F### you, dog!’

Watch him tell it via the clip below.