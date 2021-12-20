Jim Jones – Shaken by Drakeo Killing – Speaks Out: ‘Rappers Have Most Dangerous in the World’

*As we previously reported, Hip-hop artist Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at Banc of California Stadium over the weekend.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the concert, which had a lineup including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent. Unfortunately, no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, said Officer Luis Garcia, an LAPD spokesman. “Detectives are still trying to figure things out,” he said.

Meanwhile, fans, and celebrity friends have been sending tributes and prayers to Drakeo’s family and now Jim Jones is doing the same while urging other rappers to protect themselves.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram Sunday to say, “Rip to this brother drakeo this is sad. To all rappers I urge u to protect urself start to move tactical. Preservation of life is everything they do not value our lives anymore we are targeted. They know who we are ‘cause of our fame but we don’t know who they are because of our fame. I pray every day I make it home to my family because it’s [that] serious out here for us. Feels like we lost a rapper every week this year. There was a time when we protected in [the] community[,] we were treated as super [heroes.] Not no more. Stay safe & stay dangerous. I pray I never have to make a decision. Say ur prayers n move sturdy. Rappers have [the] most dangerous job in [the] world. I stand on my statement.” 🙏🏾

