Sunday, December 19, 2021
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead from Stabbing At Concert in LA | WATCH Bloody Footage

By Fisher Jack
Drakeo The Ruler (Getty)
*A huge concert on Saturday in LA’s Exposition Park was the LAST place we planned on being. And after news of the fatal stabbing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, we knew we made the right decision.

Drakeo was one of the dozens of billed performers at the huge all-day event that was headlined by Snoop Dogg and Fifty Cent

Drakeo was backstage around 8:30 PM when a fight broke out — and during the altercation, he got stabbed … according to law enforcement sources.

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

We’re told LAPD, California Highway Patrol and the fire department responded, and Drakeo was rushed to a hospital — but multiple sources tell us he died from his injuries.

There are reports he was stabbed in the neck, but we haven’t confirmed that yet.

We’re told cops are investigating and will try to interview all artists and their entourages who were in the area when the fight started.

After the fight and Drakeo’s stabbing, concert organizers shut down the festival

Snoop Dogg says he was informed about the stabbing while he was in his dressing room, and immediately left the grounds. In the same breath, he sent condolences to Drakeo’s family.

