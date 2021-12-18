Saturday, December 18, 2021
NeNe Says Gregg Leakes Gave Her His Blessing to Find Someone Else

By Fisher Jack
NeNe and Gregg Leakes
“Everybody” has had NeNe Leakes‘ name on their lips this past week since she was recently seen with a gentleman by the name of Nyonisela Sioh at her birthday party. Well now, as of today, Leakes has officially confirmed that she is dating someone new! “We’re dating! We’re friends.” She exclusively confirmed to The Shade Room.

NeNe let folks know that her late husband Gregg Leakes gave her his blessing just before his untimely passing this summer.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one’,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said.

As you can see in the IG post, NeNe was photographed with Nyonisela Sioh just three months after Gregg’s passing.  He was her date at her 54th birthday party last week.

Various photos from the celebration, organized by her son Brentt, showed off her stylish new man in several shots.

It’s unclear how long Leakes and Sioh have been dating, as we reported earlier, they met through Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Nene’s former “RHOA” co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

Gregg Leakes died of colon cancer in September.

