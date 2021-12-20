Catch Retired NFL Star Kurt Warner’s Biopic ‘American Underdog’ | WATCH

*Kurt Warner has one of the greatest NFL stories of all time, and you can see how it all happened in his biopic, “American Underdog!”

The film tells the inspirational true story of Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking groceries to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback and his challenging years. But it was the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner persevered and found the strength to show the world the champion he already is.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to him and his wife Brenda Warner.

Ty Cole: How intentional were you with each scene and how did it feel to relieve these moments while on set?

Kurt Warner: We were very intentional with every scene. When you put a period of your life between one to two hours, you can’t tell everything. You have to be intentional with the scenes you choose and the messages you want to convey. It was awesome to relieve some of these moments because there’s a certain moment you hang onto along the way and it’s easy to think back to those moments.

Ty Cole: How does it feel to know you have one of the greatest NFL stories of all time?

Kurt Warner: It’s humbling. It’s an honor. We have seven kids and my youngest son had a t-shirt that said ‘one day they will make a movie about you.’ He said, ‘he’s going to be really great at football.’ I said to him, ‘there’s a lot of people who are good at football.’ They make movies about people that are different and are unique in some sort of way. Fast forward to now, and now they have a movie on my life. Looking back on the journey, I am so grateful because it shaped who Brenda and I are – we also get an opportunity to share our lives to hopefully inspire someone to do something they never thought they could do.

We also chatted with directors Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin, who said Kurt and his wife, were heavily involved in the movie every step of the way – from preparation to the production -in order to tell the story correctly.

See Lionsgate’s “American Underdog” in theatres on Christmas Day.