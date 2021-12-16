Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

*We didn’t know Denzel Washington‘s dear mother had passed until he spoke about it last night (12/15/21) on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

As you could expect, Washington got very emotional as he shared just how much his mother, who passed away this year at age 97, meant to him.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the actor lovingly recalled his relationship with his mom.

“A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love. That’s… I’m getting choked up. Sorry,” the Oscar-winning actor said while fighting back tears and taking a sip from a coffee cup.

TONIGHT: Denzel Washington opens up about losing his mother this year, at age 97. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ODr0kqwlry — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

Washington discussed with the late-night host how he truly began to understand a mother’s bond from his wife Pauletta’s relationship with their eldest son John David Washington.

“She was there for everything — and then she went home,” Washington said.

Handing Denzel a tissue, Colbert showed the audience a photo of Washington with his mother the night he won a best supporting actor Oscar for 1989’s Glory.

“This is terrible. And I didn’t cry at her funeral,” a teary-eyed Washington said.

Colbert asked, “Why do you think?”

“I don’t know, I guess I saved it all up for you,” Washington joked while laughing.

As UrbanHollywood411 reported, the award-winning actor was on the show to promote “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his new film that’s scheduled to open in limited release on Christmas Day.

The movie is based on the tragic play “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare. The drama is written and directed by Joel Coen. This is notable because it’s the first time a Coen brother has made a movie solo.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” co-stars Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling. It starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.