WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals She’s Married – Wife Expecting First Child

*WNBA star Candace Parker revealed on social media Tuesday that she secretly tied the knot to her wife Anna Petrakova two years ago – and they’re expecting their first child together.

Candace, 35, who is captain of the Chicago Sky, made the announcement via Instagram, in honor of the couple’s two-year anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” Parker shared in her caption along with photos from their wedding. Check out the IG post below.

READ MORE: WNBA’s Candace Parker Shares Handwritten Recruitment Letter from Pat Summitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Parker (@candaceparker)

“Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have,” she continued.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you,” Parker concluded.

The sports star is already mom to 12-year-old daughter Lailaa, who she shares with ex-husband Shelden Williams.

Petrakova, who is pregnant, is also a professional basketball player from Russia. Parker said her wife loves Lailaa “like her own.”

“To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” she gushed.

“Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home.

“Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong. I love you. I appreciate you. I value you and what we have.”

After leading her hometown team to their first-ever WNBA Championship last season, Parker spoke about motherhood and her daughter Lailaa during a post-Finals press conference with reporters.

“I owe everything I am to her, just because she’s been my motivation and my reason for everything,” she said, noting that Lailaa was 7 years old when she won her first WNBA championship.

“We’ve gone through this together, you know? She sacrifices her mom so that I can live my dream. I just am so thankful for her, that she’s here for the big moments, but she’s also here when I don’t want to get up and go work out, she sees those moments,” Parker said. “So I just am so over the moon at how amazing she’s grown up to be, and I know I’m partial, but she’s an amazing young lady.”