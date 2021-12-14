Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Azealia Banks Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Manager Accused of Stealing from Her

By Ny MaGee
0

*Azealia Banks claims her former manager pretended to be in love with her so he could steal from the rapper. 

According to Rolling Stone, Banks is counter-suing Prospect Park CEO, Jeff Kwatinetz, for breach of contract and fraud after she failed to get paid her share of the revenues from her debut album, “Broke With Expensive Taste”.

Here’s what the outlet reports:

In new paperwork obtained by Rolling Stone, Banks says Jeff Kwatinetz was 49 years old and single when he presided over an “egregious” dealmaking process in 2014 that gave his company a 15-year license to her album Broke with Expensive Taste – an album she already owned that had been produced and paid for by another record company, according to her recent filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“[Kwatinetz] attempted to control and manipulate Banks so he could eventually steal from her, by charming the 23-year-old from Harlem and attempting to convince her that he loved her,” her filing states. “He would repeatedly tell her in e-mails that he loved her, had sleepovers with her and sent her gifts.”

Per the report, Banks claims Kwatinetz engaged in “blurring the lines between a fiduciary and a romantic suitor so that he could take financial advantage” of her. 

READ MORE: Azealia Banks Comes for Candace Owens Over Her Calling Juneteenth ‘Lame’

As noted by MadameNoire, Banks said Prospect Park claimed her debut album had a profit of $1,490,460 but expenses totaled up to $1,296,330. Six years after the album’s release, she received a royalty check for only $15,344.94. 

“Under the circumstances, the amount of alleged costs and expenses is outrageous,” Banks’ cross-complaint read.

A rep for Kwatinetz claims Banks’ legal case has no merit.

“Ms. Banks is a talented artist, but she has been acting irresponsibly and dangerously for years,” the rep told Rolling Stone Thursday. “Ms. Banks’ cross-complaint has no merit and is nothing more than a PR stunt. Mr. Kwatinetz will vindicate his rights in court, where he will prove that Ms. Banks’ allegations are false and slanderous.”

Kwatinetz’s original complaint was reportedly thrown out in 2020 and filed again in 2021. He claims Banks launched a “campaign of extortion” by posting threatening messages towards him and his family on social media. 

The next court date on this matter is slated for Feb. 1, 2022.

Previous articlePrincipal of LeBron James’ I Promise School Resigns After Slapping Student
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Another Bryan Singer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO