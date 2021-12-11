Saturday, December 11, 2021
Keisha Knight Pulliam to ‘Pull Up’ at Clark Atlanta with Now & Later

By EurWebWriter
Keisha Knight Pulliam (Getty)
*Keisha Knight Pulliam is headed to Clark Atlanta University to talk entrepreneurship in a partnership with Now and Later candy, talk about a blast from the past!  This will part of #RecognizetheCHEW Class in Session Series.

“I’m excited to partner with Now and Later,” Knight Pulliam told The Root. “The ‘Chew’ stands for ‘Champion, Hustle, Empower, and Win’. It’s an awesome opportunity to bring light to historically Black colleges and universities, but also to support them with the $10,000 financial grant toward starting a scholarship.”

She adds, “[Terrence J.] is going to Howard University. I’m going to Clark Atlanta University. The classes that we’re doing will be live-streamed so that everyone will have the opportunity to view them… It’s just important to be there and to share your story … Because so often we only share the highlight reel. [This gives us] the opportunity to tell students that the successful people aren’t the ones that have been knocked down, but the ones who keep getting up.”

Clark Atlanta University was one of the first recipients of a $10,000 financial grant and celebrity-led entrepreneurship class.

“Gifts like this truly help our MMA students to complete their journey of becoming the communications industry’s next top leaders,” Gary Yates, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair, said in a statement.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

