La La Anthony Says Next Partner Must Be ‘Chill And Easy’ Following Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

*La La Anthony recently opened up about dating following her divorce from her estranged husband, NBA icon Carmelo Anthony.

During the launch party for her first collection with the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing, the actress got candid about what she’s looking for in a potential mate once she’s ready to date again.

“I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself. Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I’m really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy,” she shared with ET. “It has always been about everyone else but me and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me.”

La La filed for divorce from Anthony in June, citing irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage. They previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but reconciled in 2018.

When it comes to new romances, La La says she’s looking for a partner who “is chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”

During an appearance on “The Angie Martinez Show” last month, La La made clear that she doesn’t see another marriage in her future.

“I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad,” she shared. “It came out of nowhere. I wasn’t expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player—what did you expect?’ And I’m like, ‘To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard.”

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I always want to stay positive,” she continued. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again.”