Friday, November 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

La La Anthony Says Next Partner Must Be ‘Chill And Easy’ Following Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

By Ny MaGee
0

lala and carmelo anthony
Carmelo Anthony and LaLa Anthony

*La La Anthony recently opened up about dating following her divorce from her estranged husband, NBA icon Carmelo Anthony.

During the launch party for her first collection with the fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing, the actress got candid about what she’s looking for in a potential mate once she’s ready to date again.

“I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself. Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I’m really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy,” she shared with ET. “It has always been about everyone else but me and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me.”

La La filed for divorce from Anthony in June, citing irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage. They previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but reconciled in 2018. 

READ MORE: La La Anthony Pulls Plug on Marriage to Carmelo Anthony, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

When it comes to new romances, La La says she’s looking for a partner who “is chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”

During an appearance on “The Angie Martinez Show” last month, La La made clear that she doesn’t see another marriage in her future.

“I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad,” she shared. “It came out of nowhere. I wasn’t expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player—what did you expect?’ And I’m like, ‘To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard.”

“After you’ve been through what I’ve been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I always want to stay positive,” she continued. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again.”

Previous articleTyrese Trying to Stop Estranged Wife’s ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Demands (and Attorney Fees)
Next article‘OKAY Hyundai!’ Carmaker Targets African Americans with Black Slang Marketing Campaign | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO