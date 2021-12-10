Kid from Viral Popeye’s Meme is H.S. Football Champion 8 Years Later

*Dieunerst Colin became a viral social media star eight years ago when he appeared on Vine after being mistaken for viral star Lil Terio.

The clip – shot in a Popeye’s – shows 9-year-old Colin giving the cameraman “side-eyes,” and the video birthed the insanely popular “side-eyed Popeye’s meme”.

The video accumulated 19 million views and Popeye’s used the meme in commercials. Colin is nearly unrecognizable today as a 6-foot-1, 315 lbs high school football champion nicknamed “The Killer Whale,” at East Orange High School, The Sun reports.

Samuel Jean recorded the video of young Colin at Popeyes and now admits he regrets posting the clip.

“I know I was 21 and still young and naive,” Jean says. “I look back at it and was like, ‘What if I’m in his position? How would I feel?’ You got a whole bunch of people coming up to you in school either making fun or thinking it’s cool, but nine out of 10 times, they’re probably making fun of him. I felt for him.”

Collin and Jean had never spoken (expect a one-time DM exchange) until recently connecting via Zoom by Complex. Check out excerpts from their conversation below.

So this is the first time you guys are seeing each other eight years later. How has life been since that moment? What was it like these past eight years, seeing this meme? Samuel, you recorded that video when Vine was poppin’.

Jean: Over the past eight years, it’s been pretty dope. No time can pass without seeing that meme. A lot of people haven’t seen the video; they just see the meme and say, “Oh, shit, that meme is funny as hell.” Even when you watch the video, you’re not looking at who recorded the video—you kinda look at what happened in the video.

Dieurnerst, before this week, the world didn’t know it was you. You’ve been seeing this all your life. You knew you were the famous kid from this meme, but nobody knew. What’s that been like the past eight years before you blew up this week?

Collin: I ain’t gonna lie to you. Before, I did take it as offensive. Now, I do take it as a joke. When I look back at it, I laugh at it. In general, I’m known as being a funny guy.

How did it leak to everyone that the meme was you?

Collin: [@zone6ixfootball] posted it on Instagram. One of our funny guys from East Orange reposted it and said, “Who made this?” That’s when everybody in the comments was like, “That’s probably him,’ and yeah, I just commented and said, “Yeah.” They clicked the page and were like, “Oh, snap. Yeah, that’s really him.”

But have you told people this, growing up, that the meme was you?

Collin: What’s funny is no, I have not. People would just come up to me and ask, ‘Are you such and such?’ Sometimes I’d take it as a joke and say, “Nah that’s my twin brother.” Then they would have to think about it and I’d just give in and say, “Yeah, that’s me.”

Sam, you were trying to make a joke and whatnot, but what made you start recording?

Jean: I was at Popeyes with my friends at the time. They were actually the ones to bring it to my attention. They said, “Yo, you see that kid by the soda machine? He look like Terrio.” I went and recorded and said, “Say ooohh,” and he just gave me this crazy look. I posted on my Vine because I had a couple of videos up there, and I didn’t expect anything of it. I finished ordering my food and sat down. Out of nowhere, my phone started ringing nonstop.

This is the first time y’all are meeting each other face to face. What do y’all have to say to each other?

Jean: I spoke to him on Instagram. I want to say last year I DM’ed him. We spoke for a little bit. I definitely want to publicly apologize to him because, you know, at the time, whatever age he was eight years ago, I know I was 21 and still young and naive. I look back at it and was like, “What if I’m in his position? How would I feel?” You got a whole bunch of people coming up to you in school now either making fun or thinking it’s cool, but nine out of 10 times, they’re probably making fun of him. I felt for him.

Looking at it now, he turned it around and made it a positive for him. He’s playing football now. They just won a state championship, so congrats to him. Last night, I think he had 8,000 followers when I checked his page, and today he’s at 30K. This kid has blown up. It’s pretty dope to see that.

Dieurnerst, what’s your message to Sam? You said you were offended, but now it’s grown into something that’s made you become a star.

Collin: He messaged me all that stuff and asked to collab again. I don’t hold grudges, but at first it was kinda weird because, do I really want to meet the guy that kinda “messed up” my life? But then again, it wasn’t messed up, because obviously it’s a positive now. I told myself, you can’t hold grudges like this because it’s nothing serious. Now, I’m not going to lie to you. I’m doing the same thing you doing. I’m pulling out phones and making jokes. You feel me? I’m the funny man now. I don’t hold grudges. That whole thing kinda flipped how I am as a person.

Jean: It’s lit.

