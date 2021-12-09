Thursday, December 9, 2021
WE REMEMBER: Literary Legend, Author, Essayist GregTate Dies At 64

By Fisher Jack
Greg Tate - GettyImages
Greg Tate – GettyImages

*We lost a literary legend yesterday. Author, and essayist #GregTate, known as the godfather of hip-hop journalism, died of undisclosed causes at the age of 64.

“Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension. What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us,” WBGO’s #NateChinen wrote, sparking a wave of tributes from artists, fans, and colleagues.

Greg Tate was a giant. He was a stone cold genius who he tossed off brilliant thoughts as small talk — and at the same time he was a teddy bear. He was humble, sweet, approachable, avuncular.

We send our hearts and prayers to the Tate family and to each and every one of Greg’s friends and fans!

Be sure to check out @toureshow’s op-ed on why Tate was the 🐐 of Black cultural writing.

