LA Reid Calls for Beyoncé and Mariah Carey ‘Verzuz’ Battle [VIDEO]

*Famed music producer LA Reid is calling for a Beyonce and Mariah Carey “Verzuz” battle.

“Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé, bring that on,” said Reid during his recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real.”

He said the music divas would be the “ideal” opponents in a Verzuz battle.

“Come on, man,” said Reid of a potential face-off between the singers. “The fans that they both have, the hits they have, the legacy they have.”

“Bey is the Queen — we know Bey is the Queen, right?” he said.

READ MORE: Brawl Breaks Out During Verzuz for Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | WATCH

1) LA needs to keep quiet.

2)Beyonce vs. Mariah stylistically/era doesn’t make ANY sense.

3) Beyonce’s cultural reach is LEGIT. The most important act of her time. But Carey has a damn near a 10 year head start on her. There’s nothing underrated about Mariah Carey…lol https://t.co/KE9GHV2yxS — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) December 7, 2021

“[But] Mariah might sometimes be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has — and she practically owns Christmas,” he added. Hear more from Reid about his dream “Verzuz” lineup via the YouTube clip above.



Meanwhile, some Mimi and Bey fans are not down to watch a hit-for-hit face-off between the global superstars.

As reported by Love B. Scott, several Twitter users reacted to LA Reid’s suggestion, with one incensed music fan tweeting: “LA [Reid] needs to keep quiet. Beyonce vs. Mariah stylistically/era doesn’t make ANY sense. Beyoncé’s cultural reach is LEGIT. The most important act of her time. But Carey has a damn near a 10 year head start on her. There’s nothing underrated about Mariah Carey…lol.”

“Mariah & Beyoncé are both legends but they are NOT peers. Y’all sound young and inexperienced when y’all suggest they are,” wrote another Twitter user. “Beyoncé would tear her up. Wasn’t Mariah caught using auto tune?” noted another Bey devotee.

“Hit for hit, Mariah is washing Beyoncé,” wrote a Carey fan.

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few.