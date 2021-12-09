Common Talks Tiffany Haddish Split with Jason Lee | WATCH

Thursday, December 9, 2021
Common Talks Tiffany Haddish Split with Jason Lee

By Fisher Jack
Common - Getty
Common – Getty

*If you’re wondering why Common and Tiffany Haddish went their separate ways, you’re not alone. Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored host Jason Lee had the opportunity to find out and he did when he spoke with the rapper/actor.

“First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life,” he said. “One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

According to Common, the relationship was “real healthy and loving,” and he added, “It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Common Gets Candid About Tiffany Haddish and Her Love of his Third 'Leg' on 'Ellen'

Common and Tiffany Haddish
Common and Tiffany Haddish

The problem it seems is that once the lockdown was over, they both got back and didn’t have much time to see each other, which is why they ultimately ended their relationship.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” Common explained. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.” He also noted that the breakup was a “mutual thing” because they “didn’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

“I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings,” Common added.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, Spinal Surgeon and Inventor of 360 CoreBoard, Has Your Back

Jason Lee by the way is friends with both Common and Haddish and he wondered if there was any way they could have adjusted their schedules or have done something to make things work between the two.

“I feel like we discussed it we kind of gave it time, and I think because I care about Tiffany a whole lot I was like I want to make sure she was happy and if I wasn’t going to be able to keep that happiness then I didn’t want to do that.”

Of course you can get the FULL interview with #Common TONIGHT on an all-new Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored at 8p/5p PT only on @foxsoul

Fisher Jack

