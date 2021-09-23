Thursday, September 23, 2021
Common Gets Candid About Tiffany Haddish and Her Love of his Third ‘Leg’ on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)

Common
Common talks about Tiffany Haddish’s love for his third “leg” on “Ellen” (Sept.22, 2021)

*Common spilled about 10 cups of tea regarding his relationship with Tiffany Haddish during a visit to “Ellen” that aired Wednesday.

There to promote his new album, “A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2),” the rapper was shown a message from Haddish – who was on the show the week prior –  that she had written for her man on the dressing room mirror: “Break a leg, but not my favorite one. I need that one tonight.”

“Man, she does a lot to that favorite leg,” Common responded, which was met with sustained laughter and Ellen eventually quipping, “Enough said.”

Common went on to explain how he met the comedian, how she put him in the friend zone for a while, and how she charmed his mother and stepfather at an event. He also spoke at length about the new album, and freestyling on stage at President Obama’s recent 60th birthday party.

Watch below:

