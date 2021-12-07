Cardi B Intervenes After Black Women Denied Entry Into Miami Club [VIDEO]

*Cardi B was headed inside popular hotspot E11EVEN in Miami over the weekend when a group of Black women insisted that they were being denied entry, so the rapper intervened.

In the viral videos, the women explain that the bouncers only allowed white women inside. In response, Cardi demanded that they also “let the Black women in here.”

“Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in,” Cardi B is heard saying, with her husband, rapper Offset, also seen entering the nightclub with her. Watch the moment via the Instagram clips below.

A club staffer is seen talking to the women at the end of a video, saying they will be allowed inside the venue after Cardi B enters, per the Daily Beast.

Several social media users appear to have little sympathy for the group of Black women, with one person commenting on Instagram: “Stop going to places where you and your money is not appreciated.”

Another IG user wrote, “Idk why people be so thirsty to go to places and spend their money where they’re not welcomed. I will never understand it.”

A third added, “I wouldn’t even want to go in and spend my $$ after being denied entry.”

Another person suggested that “minority celebrities need to stop promoting clubs that discriminate.”

Reality star Bobby Lytes said “E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!,” he commented under Baller Alter’s post.

