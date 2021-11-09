Researchers Confirm Cardi B’s Claim That ‘A Hoe Never Gets Cold’ Is True [VIDEO]

*Back in 2014 Cardi B famously proclaimed that a hoe never gets cold, saying“it’s cold outside but I’m still looking like a thottie — because a hoe never gets cold.”

Researchers decided to test her claim and have confirmed it to be true in a scientific study titled, “When looking ‘hot’ means not feeling cold: Evidence that self-objectification inhibits feelings of being cold.” The study was published in the British Journal of Social Psychology in August.

“This study tested self-objectification as a mechanism responsible for the muted awareness of bodily sensation demonstrated by Geordie girls and canonized by a quote from the iconic rapper Cardi B — ‘a ho never gets cold,’” the report stated.

One of the study’s authors, Roxanne N. Felig, 25, explained “the Cardi B study” in a viral TikTok. Felig is a social psychology graduate student at the University of South Florida and researches objectification theory.

The new study confirmed that women who are solely focused on how they look don’t feel cold, regardless of how much skin they have exposed.

The study was co-authored by six scholars, including Felig. She admits that their research was partially inspired by Cardi’s “a hoe never gets cold” assertion.

“It seemed like what Cardi was saying was that she was too focused on how she looked and what she was wearing to feel cold,” Felig explained via TikTok. “We wanted to test that — scientifically — and so we did. And it’s true.”

In order to test “objectification theory,” the researchers surveyed women in Florida as they stood outside nightclubs on chilly evenings with temperatures in the 40s and ’50s.

Here’s more from The Daily Dot:

The survey participants were asked how much they think about their physical appearance versus how they feel on a day-to-day basis. Other questions included how intoxicated the women felt and how many drinks they had. Then, Felig said the researchers recorded the actual temperature at the time of the surveys and then asked the participants how cold they felt. The researchers also took a full body photo, minus the face for anonymity, of each survey participant so that they could code for how much skin they had exposed. The prediction was that women with a high state of self-objectification wouldn’t feel cold, regardless of how much skin they had exposed. Basically, their hypothesis was “fully supported,” Felig said.

“There is literally no relationship, the relationship was nonsignificant, between their amount of skin exposure and how cold they felt,” she said. “So it can be inferred that they’re too preoccupied with thinking about their external appearance to think about their internal sensations.”

Bottom line is that scantily clad women felt no colder than women fully dressed.

“There has been an observed phenomenon of women being seemingly unbothered by cold temperatures despite wearing little clothing, so we conducted a field study to test it,” Felig told The Post. “Women who are highly focused on their appearance … have a diminished capacity to feel cold, regardless of how much of their body is exposed to the cold weather.”