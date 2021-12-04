Brittany Renner’s Sweet Sitch Turns Sour as She and Kevin Samuels Call it Quits | VIDEO

*In this week’s edition of “Well, that went left quickly!,” Sandra Rose is reporting that the once hot and heavy relationship between Instagram star and NBA player PJ Washington’s Baby Momma Brittany Renner and relationship “expert” Kevin Samuels is now on the fritz.

Indeed, it was all good just a month ago when Samuels reportedly was taking Renner on shopping sprees and even gifted her with a sick sports car.

Welp, now she’s moving back in with her mom and sister, and that sports car? Well, Samuels had that repossessed.

Renner went on Instagram and was in tears regarding the unfortunate turn of events.

“Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle?”

Renner continued:

“Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child?

“What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE) Still no? Well what about being accused of being a pedophile? A gold digger? Better yet! A spiteful BM keeping their son from his Dad when he wasn’t even in the same state at the time? All of this has been my reality on top of trying to get things afloat financially, getting back in the groove of social media after being falling off the face of the earth, and being a new mother.”

In an accompanying video, Brittany offered sound advice to other young women in her position.