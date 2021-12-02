WATCH Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect (Aariel Maynor) be Taken into Custody After Shooting Himself

*Earlier we reported that a suspect in the shooting death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, had been taken into custody. Not only do we have more info, but we also have a visual on the suspect.

29-year-old Aariel Maynor was identified by Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook. Maynor, whose vehicle was spotted on several surveillance videos driving eastbound out of the city shortly after the shooting that killed Avant.

Following the Avant home invasion in Beverly Hills, officers from LAPD’s Hollywood Division were notified of a shooting and burglary call in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive at about 3:30am. That’s where where Maynor was found in the backyard of the home, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

It was an “astute watch commander at Hollywood that, starting to put two and two together, and reached out to Beverly Hills,” according to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow. Similarities between the two break-ins prompted Beverly Hills detectives to come out to Hollywood to investigate further.

With the arrest, police say they believe there is no further threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we’re only looking at him as a suspect, but again, there’s a lot of evidence to go through, so we’re leaving open the possibility there could be other people involved,” Stainbrook said.

Here’s more via CBS2:

Chief Stainbrook described Maynor as a parolee with an extensive criminal history. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he was most recently released to parole supervision on Sept. 1 after serving four years for second-degree robbery. He has previously served time for a separate robbery conviction and grand theft.

Maynor was arrested by the LAPD and taken to a local hospital. Evidence connecting Maynor to the fatal shooting of Avant, including an AR-15 rifle, was collected by Beverly Hills police detectives, who have since taken over both burglary investigations. Beverly Hills police say he will be booked into jail when medically cleared by doctors.