Thursday, December 2, 2021
DaBaby Under File (Again) – Multiple AIDS Orgs Say He HASN’T Donated Since Meeting

By Fisher Jack
DaBaby
*DaBaby met with a total of 11 HIV/ AIDS organizations over the summer after he was about to get “canceled” over his offensive Rolling Loud comments.

As we previously reported, the rapper hit the stage back in July and told the crowd at the music festival: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain’t going for that…they ain’t no junkies. I said if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.“

Following DaBaby’s backlash online, he decided to meet with the orgs to become better educated on these topics. However, according to The Daily Beast, several of those organizations told the outlet that DaBaby never made a financial contribution to them. In addition to that, it was said that he also failed to partner with any of the groups that he’d met with for World AIDS Day (Wednesday, Dec. 1), and many of the organizations say they never heard from DaBaby again.

