Thursday, December 2, 2021
Malikah Shabazz Battled Long-Term Illness Before Death at 56

By Ny MaGee
Malikah Shabazz
Malikah Shabazz via Twitter

*Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment by her daughter last month. She was 56. Her cause of death has not been determined but she had been battling a long-term illness.

According to Business Insider, police said her death appears to be due to natural causes.

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X’s six daughters with his wife Betty Shabazz. Their other daughters’ are Qubilah Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, and Malikah Shabazz.

As reported by New York Daily News, NYPD Commissioner Demot Shea said that after speaking with “other authorities, the medical examiner’s office and talking to the family” he learned that Shabazz “had been ill for a period of time, and at this point nothing appears suspicious.”

“We are investigating and the cause of death is pending the final results of additional testing, but the death does not appear to be suspicious following initial review,” the city medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

READ MORE: Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

In a statement released via Facebook, the Shabazz family shared details on her homegoing service.

In this time of deep sadness from the loss of our beloved Baby sister, Malikah Saban Shabazz, our family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of kindness we have received from so many well-wishers around the world. We ask for your continued prayers and warm thoughts as we grieve. Malikah will now rest in peace with our parents, El Hajj Malik Al Shabazz (Malcolm X) & Dr. Betty Shabazz. The Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks with our eldest sister, Ambassador Shabazz, presiding. Malikah is survived by her immediate family, her loving daughter Bettih-Bahiyah, her nephew Malik-Amjhad, and her five sisters respectively, Attallah, Qubilah-Bahiyah, Ilyasah, Gamilah-Lumumba, and her beloved twin, Malaak Saban. Blessings and peace be unto you.

Shabazz was laid to rest Saturday. According to the New York Post, the funeral took place at Manhattan’s Islamic Cultural Center of New York. Her burial was at a Westchester Cemetery.

Shabazz’s death comes days after two men were exonerated in the convicted killing of Malcolm X. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

