Travis Scott Spotted at Golf Course with Celebrity Pals Following Astroworld Tragedy

*Travis Scott has reportedly been laying low at his Houston home following the Astroworld tragedy but on Tuesday, the rapper was spotted in Palm Springs visiting a local golf course.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper was spotted with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Kris Jenner’s alleged boyfriend Corey Gamble, and actor Said Taghmaoui. Check out the Instagram photo below.

Travis Scott spotted yesterday with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/Q9OIXMIQVe — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 24, 2021

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation and others have been hit with a $750 million lawsuit brought by more than 125 people who attended the rapper’s deadly Astroworld music festival earlier this month.

As reported by TMZ, the massive suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, “claims it’s to cover both physical and mental health injuries as well as the loss of life,” the outlet writes.

The lawsuit accuses Scott and concert organizers of failing to properly plan a safe event and train security personnel.

Buzbee says, “No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.”

The death toll from the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas is now at 10, but some suspect this number is actually higher and being suppressed by local officials in Scott’s hometown. Hundreds were injured at the event during a crowd surge that rushed the stage.

Concertgoers were immediately offered refunds after the festival, which the lawsuit calls, “… a transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured.”

Investigators are working with the legal team to determine to cause of the crowd surge. The victims who died ranged in age from 9 to 27. Travis Scott reportedly wasn’t aware of the mass casualties at Astroworld until the next morning.