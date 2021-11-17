Travis Scott, Drake, Apple and Live Nation Hit with $750M Astroworld Lawsuit

*Travis Scott, Drake, Apple, Live Nation and others have been hit with a $750 million lawsuit brought by more than 125 people who attended the rapper deadly Astroworld music festival earlier this month.

As reported by TMZ, the massive suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, “claims it’s to cover both physical and mental health injuries as well as the loss of life,” the outlet writes.

The lawsuit accuses Scott and concert organizers of failing to properly plan a safe event and train security personnel.

Buzbee says, “No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.”

The death toll from the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas is now at 10, but some suspect this number is actually higher and being suppressed by local officials in Scott’s hometown. Hundreds were injured at the event during a crowd surge that rushed the stage.

Concertgoers were immediately offered refunds after the festival, which the lawsuit calls, “… a transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured.”

Meanwhile, attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard have filed lawsuits on behalf of 90 more victims of the deadly Astroworld Festival.

“They went to the concert expecting it to be safe, not expecting it to be deadly,” Crump said at a news conference on Friday in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse in Houston, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411.

Crump and Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP represent a total of about 250 victims.

“This was an entirely preventable tragedy — every single festival goer experienced injuries in some form or fashion,” Hilliard stated in a phone call Friday with Urban Hollywood 41.

“Tragically some lost their lives, but what this highlights is the mental health aspect that is present and needs to be made aware of today, which is that PTSD and emotional trauma is an injury that does not heal as fast as a broken arm,” he continued.

“That type of injury is something my clients will never heal from and those that are responsible for causing it, Live Nation, need to be held accountable because this was not something that was unexpected — except people, customers that attended the festival. Everyone else knew that this was almost guaranteed to happen and yet they required people to pay $400 to put their lives at risk,” Hilliard said.

Investigators are working with the legal team to determine to cause of the crowd surge. The victims who died ranged in age from 9 to 27.

Travis reportedly wasn’t aware of the mass casualties until the next morning.