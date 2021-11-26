The Pulse of Entertainment: Patrick Lundy & Ministers of Music Releases ‘He’s Still the Light’ – LISTEN

*“Over 200 singers were invited,” said Patrick Lundy, choir director and founder of the Ministers of Music (Ebenezer AME Church), about the “Way-Maker” album.

They are currently promoting the newest single, “He’s Still the Light,” off the project. Their eighth album marks the 25th anniversary of the choir.

“We’re celebrating our 25th anniversary, which is a milestone, and I wanted all the Ministers of Music to be a part of it…our Georgia ministers, our alumni in D.C. and current ministers,” he added about the invite to participate on the “Way-Maker” project.

A native of Georgia, Patrick graduated from Howard (University), in Washington, DC, with a Bachelor in Music Business. He formed the Ministers of Music (MOM) in 1994 at Ebenezer AME Church in Ft. Washington, MD. In 1995 MOM released their debut album “We Sing the Power;” followed by their sophomore album “Carried Me” in 1998; then “Standin’” (Allen & Allen Music Group) in 2003, which was produced by Dorothy Norwood, and then “The Fellowship” (Meridian) in 2005. It was “The Fellowship” album that garnered Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music (PL&MOM) their first position on Billboard’s Gospel Albums Chart at #29. Their fifth album was “Determined” (Central South) in 2007, followed by their sixth album “Majesty” in 2014, and “By Faith” (Daywind Records) was their seventh and latest released in 2017 before the “Way-Maker” project – which peaked at #15 on the BDS Gospel Airplay Chart upon its released.

“We rehearsed them independently,” Patrick explained to me. “I fitted them to a particular song. They are all…talented singers…God gave to me. My first choir I hand picked from those that worked with in the DMV area. When I write songs it’s more inspiration. We (songwriters) write off of our experiences.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pee Wee Kirkland, Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe Lead Nominees for HBCU Black College Basketball HOF

Based in Washington, DC, PG&MOM has performed at the annual PBS “A Capital Fourth,” for the White House with the World’s Fair Tour representing the United States in Portugal, Spain and Italy, and at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The newest single “He is Still the Light” features the vocals of Beverly Askia, is written by Lundy and produced by Cedric Thompson (Donald Lawrence, Bishop TD Jakes).

“We have a Grammy Award winning producer from North Carolina,” Patrick added. “…It’s important to find someone you can trust with your music.” www.PLundyMOM.org

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or to RSVP, for Zoom Access. [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference