Sandra Bullock & Rob Morgan Ask Who Deserves A 2nd Chance? In ‘Unforgivable’ | Watch

*Who deserves a second chance?

“The Unforgivable,” from Netflix, puts this very question to the test!

The film follows Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) as she navigates through life as a convicted felon. After serving 20 years in prison for committing a murder, she re-enters society with the single-minded goal of finding her younger sister whom she lost contact with during her imprisonment.

Her parole officer Vince Cross (Rob Morgan), notes the danger of her intended course and cautions her to focus on the here and now, rather than her past. Ruth must choose between trying to salvage her past or establishing her present.

EURs Tifarah Dixon talked to Bullock and Morgan about what conversations she hopes the film will spark.



Tifara Dixon/EUR: Both of you are very versatile actors; rarely ever portraying the same type of character twice. What exactly attracted you to this project and characters?

Sandra Bullock: I read the script and I was so moved by the end of the script and any time you read something that really moves you, you ask ‘can this translate to film? Can this move people and take them on a journey and be entertaining to people?’

Rob Morgan: Having an opportunity to give a voice to voiceless is an honor for me. Especially, when the largest part of our society, that makes up the American fabric is the blue-collar worker…Very rarely do we get to see a slice of their life because we’re so fixated on ’sexy and beautiful’ slices of others’ lives. I thought it was just a beautiful story of family, commitment, sacrifice, and love. It had us all asking ourselves ‘how would we respond in those situations or to those circumstances?’ It created a positive dialogue we all could use to move towards some healing!

“The Unforgivable” will be in select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10.

For more details visit TheUnforgivable.