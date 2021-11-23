TV Host’s Adele Interview Withheld After He Fails to Listen to Her New Album

*After flying 10,000 miles for an exclusive interview with Adele, a TV reporter was curbed and canceled revealing that hadn’t listened to the singer’s new album titled “30.”

As reported by Insider, Matthew Doran, the host of Channel 7’s “Weekend Sunrise” show, flew to London from Sydney on November 4 to interview Adele. Doran said in the interview he hadn’t heard “30,” and Adele reportedly walked out on the interview. Sony responded by withholding the rights to the footage. Doran was reportedly temporarily taken off the air by Channel 7 as a result, Insider reports.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Here’s more from the report:

During the interview, when asked by Adele what he thought of the new album, Doran said he hadn’t listened to it yet, the Telegraph reported. It added that the singer was offended. The interview ran to completion, the outlet said, but Sony, which owns Adele’s music, later told Channel 7 that it was withholding the rights to the interview footage as a result of Doran’s oversight.

Doran was off the air for one week following the incident.

The package for the rights to the Adele interview footage cost Channel 7 about $1 million Australian dollars, The Telegraph reported.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” Doran told The Australian.

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e-card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he continued.