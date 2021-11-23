Tuesday, November 23, 2021
TV Host’s Adele Interview Withheld After He Fails to Listen to Her New Album

By Ny MaGee
Adele
*After flying 10,000 miles for an exclusive interview with Adele, a TV reporter was curbed and canceled revealing that hadn’t listened to the singer’s new album titled “30.”

As reported by Insider, Matthew Doran, the host of Channel 7’s “Weekend Sunrise” show, flew to London from Sydney on November 4 to interview Adele. Doran said in the interview he hadn’t heard “30,” and Adele reportedly walked out on the interview. Sony responded by withholding the rights to the footage. Doran was reportedly temporarily taken off the air by Channel 7 as a result, Insider reports. 

Here’s more from the report: 

During the interview, when asked by Adele what he thought of the new album, Doran said he hadn’t listened to it yet, the Telegraph reported. It added that the singer was offended. The interview ran to completion, the outlet said, but Sony, which owns Adele’s music, later told Channel 7 that it was withholding the rights to the interview footage as a result of Doran’s oversight.

Doran was off the air for one week following the incident.

The package for the rights to the Adele interview footage cost Channel 7 about $1 million Australian dollars, The Telegraph reported.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” Doran told The Australian.

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e-card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he continued.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

