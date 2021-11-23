Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Dominique Morisseau’s ‘Paradise Blue’: A Bang-up Performance! – An EUReview

By Larry Buford
0

Dominique Morisseau - Getty
Dominique Morisseau – Getty

*Located in the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) corridor, I attended the Geffen Playhouse presentation of playwright Dominique Morriseau’s “Paradise Blue,” which opened November 18, 2021.

Set in a 1949 jazz scene in what was then known as Detroit’s Black Bottom, the drama is centered around an intriguing period story of the effects of gentrification, black affluence, mystery, vindication and redemption during post WWII when Detroit and other northern cities were crowded with blacks who migrated from the south seeking a better life.

The play is part of “The Detroit Project,” Morisseau’s acclaimed trilogy that chronicles three era’s that would forever change the landscape of Detroit. The cast – Silver (Tyla Ambercrumbie); Blue (Wendell B. Franklin); P-Sam (Alani ILongwe); Corn (John Earl Jelks); and Pumpkin (Shayna Small) – gave a stellar, bang-up performance! The stage setting was so realistic it was easy to drift away to that moment in time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ Features Nicole Byer Episode on Facebook Watch | LOOK

Paradise BlueKudos to the production team and stage crew for seamless scene changes, superb lighting and great music selections. Where some of the dialog may have been lost in the sound settings, the performers’ dynamic animate delivery compensated.

Directed by Stori Ayers, the play runs for two hours and 15 minutes (which includes a 15-minute intermission). Performance dates run through December 12.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]

Larry S. Buford

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Strange Hookups
Next articleJurors Hear About Ahmaud Arbery’s ‘Dirty Toenails’ in Closing Arguments [WATCH]
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO