Monday, November 22, 2021
Soulja Boy’s Sour Reaction to Killing of Young Dolph Following Beef with Memphis Rapper

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*Soulja Boy refuses to express condolences after the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph following his own beef with the late hip-hop star.

Here’s more via Uproxx:

In the days prior to Young Dolph’s tragic death following a shooting at a Memphis bakery, Soulja Boy sparked a beef with him, calling into question Dolph’s independence as a rapper. Soulja also claimed that Dolph was lying about making $100,000 per concert. Soulja took things further still, claiming that artists on Dolph’s Paper Route Empire messaged him in defense of Dolph. “Young Dolph if you don’t get your b*tch-ass artists out my motherf*ckin’ DMs, n****,” he said. “F*ck Paper Route, f*ck Key Glock, f*ck Young Dolph, f*ck all y’all n****s.”

Per the report, Soulja took to Instagram Live to respond to the shooting and fans noted that he refused to express condolences. 

You can watch Soulja’s IG Live below, in which he has an angry reaction to Dolph’s killing. 

READ MORE: Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Shot and Killed At 36 | VIDEO

“Let it would have been me,” Soulja said during an Instagram Live session on Friday, according to XXL. “It would have been a whole bunch of, ‘Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut. He should have…’” He continued, “Let it woulda been me, n****,” he continued. “N****s would have been laughing like a muthaf*cker. ‘Soulja Boy thought he was tough.’”

Soulja also responded to being dropped from two shows on the Millenium Tour after Dolph’s death. 

“Y’all muthaf*ckers done got me took off the Memphis show like Young Dolph dying got something to do with me,” Soulja said. “What the f*ck Young Dolph dying got to do with me? That’s what the f*ck I’m trying to figure out.”

Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday (Nov. 17) afternoon outside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Meanwhile, according to reports, fans of Dolph are using social media to assist investigators to find Young Dolph’s killers.

We previously reported that Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 his employees said Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies when a vehicle drove up and fired at the bakery.

The Memphis Police Department is still searching for the assailants who were caught on camera driving up to the storefront and firing shots at the 36-year-old father of two.

Sources tell FOX13 police have located the getaway car allegedly used by the two gunmen.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

