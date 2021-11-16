Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Nike Delays Launch of Travis Scott Air Max 1 After Deadly Astroworld Festival

By Ny MaGee
Travis Scott - Astroworld - Getty
Travis Scott – 2021 Astroworld performance – Getty

*Nike is distancing itself from Travis Scott “out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival,”  the apparel company announced on Monday

The Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe was initially set to drop on December 16 but has reportedly been delayed indefinitely. 

The death toll from the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas is now at 10, but some suspect this number is actually higher and being suppressed by local officials in Scott’s hometown. Hundreds were injured at the event during a crowd surge that rushed the outdoor stage. 300 people were injured.

At least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The victims who died range in age from 9 to 27.

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was on life support for a week after getting trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, died Sunday. 

READ MORE: ‘He was Not Responsible for This’: Travis Scott spokesperson on Deadly Astroworld Concert | WATCH

Ben Crump, attorney for the Blount family, said in a statement: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra’s family has filed a lawsuit against Scott and concert promoter Live Nation alleging their “grossly negligent conduct” contributed to the child’s life-threatening injuries.

Scott’s attorney Edwin F. McPherson said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” that there “obviously was a systemic breakdown that we need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone.”

McPherson claims Scott didn’t know about the mass casualties until the next morning

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

