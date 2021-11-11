JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e (Plug-in)

Highlight: BMW’s X5 xDrive45e has a electric driving range of 31 miles.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $81,695 (Base Gasoline Model: $64,695)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: air bags; ABS; electronic blind spot; a rear collision warning system; a frontal collision warning system; a pedestrian warning system with city collision mitigation; cross traffic alert rear with back up camera; speed limit information; stability control; and all-wheel drive

Standard Equipment: 19-inch wheels; an 8-speed automatic transmission; an electric motor; an all-wheel drive system; leather-like seats; power front heated seats; a 12-inch digital instrument cluster; haptic controls for the iDrive; power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; 3-spoke leather steering wheel; a navigation system; a keyless entry system; a panoramic sunroof; real time traffic with street parking availability; and power folding heated side mirrors

