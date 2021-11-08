Monday, November 8, 2021
Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*The leader of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority plans to sue producers of a TV show, because showrunners didn’t get permission from the AKAs to use their brand in the production. 

Executive Director Cynthia Howell said ‘Insecure’ producer and actress Issa Rae assigned a character on the show to be a member of their sorority without permission from the organization. That includes wearing their colors and moniker. Now real AKAs have taken to social media to blast the show and the actress, Amanda Seales, whose character is the fake AKA.

If portrayal of the sorority degraded its image I might understand the backlash. But the show has given what essentially amounts to positive free advertisement to the first historically Black sorority!

Instead of Howell and some of her sorors complaining about a fake show, they should complain about their real soror Vice President Kamala Harris’ fake comraderie when she needed their votes. Harris played on the sympathies of Black women, Howard University and the AKAs. Ever since she crossed over the burning sands from candidate to VP she hasn’t looked back.

Click the video to find out why the AKAs should save all the smoke for Harris instead of a fake character on a TV show. 

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

