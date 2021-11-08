Monday, November 8, 2021
Divorce

Video: Torrei Hart Comment about Infidelity Backfires as Fans Call Her ‘Bitter’

Torrei Hart
*Torrei Hart is telling people to calm down after a sarcastic comment she left on a heartwarming video had folks calling her, “bitter.”

The Shade Room’s Instagram page shared video of a woman, Janelle Tinch, who gave her husband, Dre Tinch, his dream car for his 29th birthday, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. Dre broke down in tears upon seeing the gift, which he eventually took for a test drive.

Hart wrote in the comments, “He gone have his side b**ch in it tomorrow.”

Following her remark, fans called her “bitter,” saying she has yet to heal from her failed marriage to Kevin Hart. Their eight-year union ended in 2011 due to the actor’s infidelity.

Torrei addressed the backlash over her comment in a Nov. 4 Instagram video, saying her message was meant to be “sarcastic” and people need to stop being so “sensitive.”

“I’m sure other people thought the same damn thing. It was just me being sarcastic. No big deal, right?,” she wrote. “So I get all this backlash about ‘Torrei’s bitter. Torrei’s hurt. She’s angry. Oh my God, heal sis.’”

Hart continued: “Let me tell y’all something, y’all just too sensitive nowadays. You’re too f–king sensitive. Lighten the hell up. It’s all right to still have little sarcastic moments and still jokey jokes. … Trust me, I’m fine. I’m not bitter. I am healed. I am whole. I am completely happy. Y’all just need to lighten up.”

Watch below:

