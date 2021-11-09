Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Snoop Dogg Explains Why Death Row Records Should ‘Be In My Hands’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Snoop Dogg chopped it up with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on a new episode of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” on Sunday, and explained why he should be running Death Row Records. 

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” Snoop said. “I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new West Coast acts.”

Snoop said if he was the head of the company, he would sign West Coast rappers Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and “anything coming out the west.”

Hear him tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm’ – His First Project As Executive At Def Jam | WATCH

 

Snoop also spoke about Death Row’s current ownership by The Blackstone Group and after listing off the catalog that Death Row owns, he shared that a “little birdie” told him that the iconic record label may “fly my way soon.”

“It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right,” he said. “But a little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you … If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Meanwhile, Snoop’s upcoming new album ‘The Algorithm’ drops Friday. Watch his full interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game below. His comments about Death Row begin at the 48 minute-mark.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

