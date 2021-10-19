*New York, NY – Snoop Dogg – global superstar, entrepreneur, cultural icon, and executive creative consultant of Def Jam Recordings – has announced his first project for the label: Snoop Dogg Presents THE ALGORITHM.

THE ALGORITHM is introduced with the release of a new single and video today – Snoop’s 50th birthday – “Big Subwoofer” by Mount Westmore, the new supergroup comprised of west coast rap legends Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short.

“Big Subwoofer” is the first blast from THE ALGORITHM, an all-encompassing new project that features artists from the legendary Def Jam label’s past, present & future. It’s Snoop’s mission to change the current algorithm of what we listen to today, by putting feeling back into music with the release of his new project.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop, “so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

When Snoop Dogg joined Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), announced in June, he took over a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. In the VIDEO accompanying the announcement, Snoop characterized Def Jam as “the holy grail of hip-hop.” His main focus, he emphasized, would be “to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.”

Stay tuned for more updates on THE ALGORITHM…

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1′s hit show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV’s Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT’s game show Joker’s Wild, and Executive Producer of the acclaimed Netflix’s show Coach Snoop.

source: Lauren.Ceradin – umusic.com