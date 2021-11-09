Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Deborah Cox Gives BIG Sisterhood Love to Jody Watley at Pride Festival in Phoenix | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Deborah Cox & Jody Watley
Deborah Cox & Jody Watley / Photo: BNM Publicity & Management Group

*R&B/Pop award-winning singer and actress Deborah Cox posted a ‘feel-good’ video over the weekend giving BIG sisterhood love to the one and only iconic singer and songwriter Jody Watley.

On November 7, both performed at the annual Pride Festival in Phoenix, Arizona which also included Mya, Neon Trees and many more.

A video of Deborah Cox dancing during Watley’s soundcheck at the festival to her ‘mega’ hit, “Don’t You Want Me” was posted on Cox’s Instagram page showing the admiration she has for the legendary singer.

The two songstresses are seen on the video blowing kisses at each other, while Watley is onstage. The video has now gone viral with thousands of views and shared by fans of them and posted on both of the singers social media pages.

deborahcox: “I was so tired on my way to soundcheck but hearing @jodywatley gave me liiiiiife! Excited to perform with her tonight at Phoenix Pride! Get ready y’all!!!”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Jody Watley Wows SoFi Stadium Crowd with National Anthem at LA Chargers vs. New England Patriots Game!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deborah Cox✨ (@deborahcox)

Jody Watley recently dropped a surprise special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes titled ‘Renderings’ now available on all digital platforms. Alex Di Ciò is a world renowned producer and remixer.

The EP is already getting spins on UK Soul radio with stand outs like Whenever and the empowering A Beautiful Life. All songs are penned by Jody Watley along with longtime collaborator Rodney Lee.

Renderings” by Jody Watley is now available on all digital platforms!

You can connect with Jody Watley @jodywatley and Deborah Cox @deborahcox
source: BNM Publicity & Management Group

Fisher Jack

