Sunday, November 7, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Events

Black in Animation Awards Show Set for November 14 Online – Estelle to Host

By Fisher Jack
0

Black Women Animate (Adele Taylor K Shaw JLove Calderon)
Black Women Animate (Adele Taylor K Shaw JLove Calderon)

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Black Women Animate (BWA Studios) will host the second annual Black in Animation Awards Show.

This initiative will continue to honor Black people in animation who have and currently are paving the way for this sector of the entertainment industry.

This awards show will be the closing event for the fourth annual BWA Studios Boot Camp training event on November 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST. Attendees can watch the Black in Animation Awards Show virtually and can register to watch the show and participate in the BWA Studios Boot Camp through https://www.bwabootcamp.com/.

The theme of this year’s event is “Lift While We Climb.” This year’s honorees include Jay Francis, Vice President, Current Series and Diversity, Disney Television Animation (Trailblazer Award); Mounia Aram, Founder & President of Mounia Aram Company (Cultural Innovator Award), Tiffany Ford, Cartoonist and Illustrator, and storyboard artist for Craig of the Creek (Next Gen Award); Dan Haskett, Veteran Animator (Lifetime Achievement Award); Thandiwe Mlauli, Founder & CEO of Studio Yezi (International Award); and Laurence Ralph, Independent Filmmaker and Professor of Anthropology at Princeton University (Social Impact Spotlight Award). The Rising Star Award will be announced during the Awards Show.

Honorees were selected by the Awards Show Nomination Committee inclusive of industry veterans and community leaders: Camille Eden (VP of Recruiting and Talent Development, Nickelodeon), Nicole Rivera (Vice President, Original Series Development, Cartoon Network), Lynne Southerland (Director/Showrunner), Sidney Clifton (EP, Jim Henson & Deluxe Animation, Supervising Producer, BWA Studios), Carl Reed (President, Lion Forge Animation), Jinko Gotoh (Producer, Netflix ), and Marlon West (Head of Effects, Disney).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘OKAY Hyundai!’ Carmaker Targets African Americans with Black Slang Marketing Campaign | WATCH

Estelle
Grammy Award winner Estelle

The show will once again be hosted by Grammy award-winning artist Estelle.

“Following last year’s success, we wanted to continue to honor and acknowledge Black legends in animation,” reflected BWA Studios Founder and CEO Taylor K. Shaw and Founding and Managing Partner JLove Calderón. “That’s where this year’s theme stems from; as Black folx continue to play an incredible role in the animation industry, it creates space for generations to come. We want to keep celebrating this through our Black in Animation Awards Ceremony while also giving audiences firsthand access to tools in which they too can excel in our industry during our Boot Camp event.”

The fourth annual BWA Studios Boot Camp is a free, two-day virtual event running from November 13014, 2021. It includes intensive workshops and insightful panels featuring industry experts and animation gurus from Cartoon Network Studios, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Titmouse, Inspire Justice, Disney TVA, Illumination, 9 Story, Pixar, Wayfarer, Belong and MTV Studios. The BWA Boot Camp and Awards Show is produced by BWA Studios in partnership with A Wynn Wynn Productions, and West Peek Productions

About Black Women Animate (BWA Studios)
Black Women Animate (BWA Studios) is an animation house that creates and produces programming for broadcast, cable, streaming networks, digital platforms, and live events. As a black female-owned studio, BWA builds equity in the animation industry by hiring consciously Black women, women of color, and nonbinary POC.
source: Celena Madlansacay – narrative-pr.com

Previous articleShawn Rhoden: Mr. Olympia Champ Dead At 46 – Reported Heart Attack | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

Social Heat

Justifiable Hurt Feelins – Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Dress Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Tyrese Trying to Stop Estranged Wife’s ‘Unreasonable’ Divorce Demands (and Attorney Fees)

Social Heat

Emotional: Henry Ruggs is Hysterical Sitting on the Ground After Fatal Fiery Car Crash | Watch

Social Heat

Joseph B. Hill Was Fired by Texas Hospital for ‘Being TOO Sensitive About Race Issues’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO