Gynecologist Creates First Unisex Condom [VIDEO]

*A gynecologist out of Malayasia has created the world’s first unisex condom “that can be used internally and externally,” USA Today reports.

“It’s basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering,” John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst, told Reuters about his Wondaleaf Unisex Condom.

“It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection,” Tang said.

READ MORE: Video Proof that Joe Budden Did NOT Just Come Out as Bisexual (Watch)

Here’s more from the report:

The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, he added, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex. Tang makes the condoms using polyurethane, a material used in transparent wound dressings that is thin and flexible yet strong and waterproof.

“Once you put it on, you often don’t realize that it’s there,” he said.

Each box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms and will cost 14.99 ringgit ($3.61) in Malaysia.

“Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases,” Tang said.