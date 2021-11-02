Damon Dash Extends Olive Branch to JAY-Z After Hall of Fame Mention

Damon Dash has offered an olive branch to his former business partner JAY-Z after the rapper gave him a shout-out in his speech during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We previously reported, JAY-Z is the first living solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hip icon acknowledged his mother, sister, and Dash in his speech during Saturday evening’s induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad,” the rapper began his speech. “Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it.”

JAY-Z also thanked the late Notorious B.I.G. and said to ex-friend Dame Dash… “Shout out to Dame, I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you, and I thank you for that.”

He then acknowledged Kareem “Biggs” Burke and said, “I appreciate you guys. Thank you for our journey. Thank you. Thank you for your contribution to this journey.”

Jay Z gives Dame Dash a shoutout during his Rock n Roll Hall of fame speech pic.twitter.com/hupxm0TQJ0 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 31, 2021

“It was beautiful,” Dash told Page Six of the moment, admitting he was surprised to hear Jigga mention him. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch], I’ll spin one back.”

“I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me,” he added. “Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it.”

Dame and JAY-Z founded Rock-A-Fella Records. However, the label crashed and burned after the two men fell out. The pair are currently in a legal battle over Dash’s attempt to sell Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” as an NFT. The album was Rock-A-Fella’s first release.

“I would never want you to think that we have to go to the court to resolve anything,” said Dash. “We can talk it out and the culture needs to see two strong black men working out a problem. Even if they worked together, they can go their separate ways, they can still be cool.”

He added, “We should not be divided. We have accomplished too much to be beefing … There ain’t no way I’m never gonna [not] consider [him] my brother — it’s just that we don’t see eye to eye.”

Dash appears to be quite grateful that JAY-Z gave him a shout-out during his induction speech.

“That means I’m in the Hall of Fame,” he said. “Whether we cool or not, him getting in the Hall of Fame is major. So congratulations to us, congratulations to him and thank you [to him] for keep working so hard to where he got to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Anything he can do to make me great, so thank you for even continuing to strive. He keeps my name alive.”