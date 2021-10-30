*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast highlights Rae Shaw, the director and screenwriter of the upcoming web series Black Kung Fu Chick.

Set in South Los Angeles, the web series is about a young African American girl (played by up-and-coming actress Taylor Polidore), who needs guidance with achieving her goal of becoming a doctor. One of her teachers (played by Chinese actor Peter Boon Koh) gives her the boost she needs to reach her dreams both professionally and personally.

The series premiered at last year’s Slamdance Film Festival and recently played at AfroComicCon on October 23 and 24, 2021. The latter is a convention featuring Black and other People of Color creatives showcasing comics, art, music, film, cosplay, and more.

MORE NEWS ON Chance the Rapper Admits He Has a ‘Lot of Dark Days’ and Suffers from ‘PTSD’ [WATCH]

For more information on Black Kung Fu Chick, go here. For more information on Underground Magnolia Podcast, go here. To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected] (Note that podcast host, writer, and producer, Desiréia Valteau, is a producer on Black Kung Fu Chick).