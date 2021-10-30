*The NAACP is stepping up it’s political game and has sent an open letter to five professional players unions that urges them to BYPASS signing with Texas based teams.

“Over the past few months, legislators in Texas have passed archaic policies, disguised as laws, that directly violate privacy rights and a woman’s freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and Brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus,” the two-page letter signed by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe reads.

The civil rights organization’s letter was addressed to the NFL Players Association, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the National Basketball Players Association , the MLB Players Association and the NHL Players Association and goes on to add: “If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are Black, avoid Texas. If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas.”

OTHER NEWS NEWS ON EURWEB: D.C. Small Businesses Celebrate Opening of In-Person Sportsbooks as a Boost in Pandemic Recovery

Here’s more via CNN:

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot signed into law a new congressional map that is expected to bolster the GOP’s majority in the quickly diversifying state.

The new map consolidates the power of White voters and eliminates political competition in the state’s rapidly changing suburbs.

The NAACP letter also references a restrictive new abortion law and coronavirus mandates as reasons to look for employment elsewhere.

In September, a controversial law that bars abortions at six weeks went into effect in the state.

The US Supreme Court has allowed it to remain in effect but has agreed to hear oral arguments on the law next month.

The state’s conservative Republican governor has also banned state entities, including private employers, from enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The NAACP letter concludes with a plea to free agents and to those considering employment in Texas.

“The Texas government will not protect your family. Demand that Texas owners invest in your rights and protect your investments.

“Texas is not safe for you, your spouse, or your children. Until the legislation is overturned, Texas isn’t safe for anyone.”