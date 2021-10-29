We Remember: Legendary Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies of Brain Cancer

*Beloved Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has lost her seven month battle with brain cancer.

The longtime WSB journalist announced in July that she had undergone surgery in April shortly after doctors discovered two masses that were confirmed to be glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Watch below:

Colleagues, fans, friends and people of note responded on social media with condolences.

Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021

Mayor @KeishaBottoms‘ statement on the passing of Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/P72mTyINxa — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 29, 2021

Via WSB-TV:

Moore had been with Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta since 1998. She is survived by her mother and her two children, who she called the most important accomplishments of her life.

Jovita had a long and impressive career in the news business. Before coming to WSB-TV, she spent time on the air at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas. She came to WSB-TV in 1998 and moved to the main anchor desk in 2012.

Jovita loved news from an early age. She received her Master’s of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York City. She also had a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. She started her career in news with an internship at the New York Times, but was always intrigued by broadcasting.

Jovita was a native New Yorker who proudly called Atlanta home. She donated countless hours to civic associations and non-profit organizations across metro Atlanta. She mentored students and sat on several boards of directors.

Below, Jovita talks about her decision to move from New York to Atlanta.