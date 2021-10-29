National NAACP Fires Back After Atlanta Branch Slams Kasim Reed’s Candidacy for Mayor

*The National NAACP has fired back at the Atlanta branch after its president warned voters not to put former mayor Kasim Reed back in office.

Last week, Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose accused Reed of pushing anti-black policies and programs during his first two terms as mayor. Rose reportedly attacked Reed’s record as mayor on the chapter’s Facebook page.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Reed spokeswoman Anne Torres called Rose’s claims “false and wholly without merit.”

“Mayor Kasim Reed is a lifetime member of the NAACP and is committed to the mission and work of this path breaking organization,” Torres said in a statement.

“Our campaign is being attacked because we sought and received the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department at a time when crime and violence is devastating our city,” Reed wrote in a statement on Monday.

I am grateful for the @NAACP’s response to Mr. Rose’s political statement. The allegations contained in Mr. Rose’s letter were false and wholly without merit. It is unfortunate that a leader of a local chapter used this historic organization to be used by dark money interests. pic.twitter.com/jgyQVVZYUI — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) October 25, 2021

The national section of the NAACP has responded to Rose by reportedly submitting to him a cease and desist letter. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson directed Rose to stop any endorsement or criticism of political candidates.

“The recent remarks of Atlanta NAACP Branch President, Richard Rose, regarding the Atlanta Mayoral race, are unacceptable and will be addressed internally,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

“By issuing a public partisan statement opposing Mr. Reed’s candidacy and by essentially endorsing other candidates, you clearly violated Article II, Section 2 of the Bylaws for Units of the NAACP,” Janette McCarthy Wallace, the NAACP’s general counsel, wrote in a letter made public on Monday. “You are engaging in conduct inimical to the best interest of the Association. Your conduct is not in accord with the NAACP’s principles, aims and purposes.”

You heard it here on Morning Edition @wabenews Atlanta NAACP President Apologizes for renouncing Kasim Reed as Atlanta’s next mayor….. Says it was wrong in the capacity in which he serves. pic.twitter.com/TQRCPmkIxg — Lisa Rayam (@LisaRayam) October 26, 2021

As reported by NewsOne, Wallace’s letter served as a cease and desist notice to Rose to keep him “from endorsing political candidate and/or political parties.” Rose was threatened with “suspension, expulsion or other disciplinary action” if he failed to comply.

The NewsOne article notes that “Rose was reportedly contrite in expressing his apology,” the outlet writes.

Lisa Rayam, a journalist with local news outlet WABE, tweeted that Rose apologized “for renouncing Kasim Reed as Atlanta’s next mayor.” He said doing so “was wrong in the capacity in which he serves.”